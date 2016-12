Perayaan Natal Versi Ibrahimovic, Evra dan Can

Instead of wishing you all a merry Christmas I wish you to keep all those suffering in Syria in your hearts and encourage you to make your gift this Christmas to help others. We are all the same and one on this earth and we have a duty to help each other. Together we can make this world a better place #syria #allepo #love #stopwar#innocent

