Domestic Car Sales Up 6.9% in 2018: Gaikindo

Jakarta; The Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) announced Thursday that domestic car sales reached 1,151,291 units in 2018.



"It increased by 6.9 percent compared to the previous year," Gaikindo chairman Jongkie D Sugiarto said.

"Our sales target was only 1,050,000 unites last year," the Gaikindo leader added.



Indonesian automotive industry produced 1,343,714 units of cars in 2018. The industry also exported 264.553 units of cars last year.



According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian exports reached US$180.06 billion in 2018. The number increased by 6.65 percent compared to 2017.



In the meantime, Indonesian non-oil and gas exports reached US$162.65 billion last year. The number increased by 6.25 percent compared to the previous year.





(WAH)