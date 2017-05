Khedira Tak Alami Cedera Serius

Good news. It's nothing serious. I'll need to rest for the next couple of days but after that I'll be able to help the team in the decisive games of the season. Still excited we made it to the @uefachampionsleague final and especially about the way we played. Very much looking forward to meeting @realmadrid for the big showdown in Cardiff ???????????????? #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6

A post shared by Sami Khedira (@sami_khedira6) on May 11, 2017 at 1:41am PDT