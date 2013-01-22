President Jokowi Visits PNG, In Search of Business Opportunities

Metrotvnews.com, Port Moresby: There are plenty of economic cooperation opportunities yet to be handled with Papua New Guinea (PNG). In seizing these opportunities, President Jokowi visited PNG.



Jokowi arrived in Port Moresby at around 17.00 local time. Aside from the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Sudirman Said, Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Tedjo Edgy Purdijatno as well as Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi were also seen joining the small entourage.

The first agenda was to meet with the Governor General of PNG, Michael Ogio. The meeting was considered an honorary visit between two leaders of neighboring countries.



A more detailed discussion about improvements on economic cooperation was to be held afterwards, during the bilateral meeting with PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill and his ranks.



One of the important issues on energy to be discussed by the two delegates is the gas exploration in Bintuni Gulf, West Papua. The location of this offshore mine is coinciding with PNG's sea territory.



As on infrastructure, the discussion will be on the establishment of telecommunication and electricity network from Jayapura to Fanimo. The two border cities are the areas where the two countries' citizens interact economically. Indonesian products have also entered PNG by roads passing through Fanimo.



Nevertheless, cross-nation crimes have occurred at the same border, from common crimes up to illegal fishing and terrorism. Therefore the plan of escalating cooperation in the capacity of PNG Police and Indonesian National Police is to be discussed as well. (Eps)





